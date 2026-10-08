Bigg Boss 20: Two confirmed wild cards to enter this weekend?

Mumbai: Two new faces, two very different fan bases and a fresh challenge for the housemates! Bigg Boss 20 is set to welcome Instagram favourite Nakul Dhull and television actor Manish Goel as wild card contestants, bringing a mix of internet popularity and small-screen experience to the competition.

Their arrival could force the existing contestants to rethink their game. Entering midway means finding a place among people who have already formed friendships, picked sides and locked horns. For Nakul and Manish, making a strong first impression will be only the beginning.

According to Bigg Boss updates account Sjeevika, Nakul Dhull and Manish Goel are confirmed to enter the house as wild card contestants this weekend.

Nakul Dhull takes his popularity beyond Instagram

For viewers familiar with Nakul through social media, his entry brings an interesting question: what will he be like when the cameras keep rolling beyond a short video?

The creator will now have to navigate tasks, nominations and confrontations while sharing a roof with competing personalities. His online following could bring attention to his journey, but building relationships inside the house will be a different challenge altogether.

Will he settle into an existing group or take an independent route? His first few interactions could offer a glimpse of the game he plans to play.

Manish Goel enters with television experience

Joining Nakul is Manish Goel, who brings years of experience in the television industry. Viewers who have watched him play characters on screen will now get to see him respond to the pressures of the Bigg Boss house as himself.

His entry also adds an interesting contrast to the wild card line-up. While Nakul arrives with an audience from the digital world, Manish brings recognition among television viewers. How those two backgrounds translate into their approach to the competition will be worth watching.

With two fresh contenders stepping in, the housemates will have new equations to figure out. Will Nakul and Manish find allies waiting for them, or will their arrival give the existing contestants a common reason to close ranks?