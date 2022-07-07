‘I feel happiest when I see Kaaba’: Sana Khan on her first Hajj

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who quit the world of showbiz to follow the religious path, is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia for her first Hajj. She has flown to the Holy place with her husband Anas Saiyad. Sana, who is an active social media user, has been treating us with beautiful glimpses of her pilgrimage.

On Wednesday, Sana Khan took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself posing infront happily infront of Kaaba. “Remember Jannah is full of Sinners I feel the happiest when I see kaaba or around it May Allah bring every Muslimah to his house of forgiveness and mercy. Ameen,” she captioned.

Sharing another beautiful video, she wrote, “Such an amazing feeling to be surrounded by hajji’s.”

Before flying to Mecca, Sana Khan shared a video with her fans in which she got emotional and said, ” It’s my first Hajj. It is a dream that God has fulfilled. God willing, I’d be there in a few days. It’s amazing.”

After arriving in the Holy city of Saudi Arabia, Sana shared a montage of photos and videos. In the caption, she wrote, “JazakAllah khair for such an amazing and warm welcome @mhsaco1 May Allah give u jazaye khair for making my Hajj landing so memorable my bhai @alkhalidtours 🤲🏻 Can’t wait to experience the most beautiful journey of my life of hajj with my @anas_saiyad20 Abaya @hayabysanakhan”.

The former Bigg Boss contestant had quit acting in October 2020 and soon married Mufti Anas Saiyad.