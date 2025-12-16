IIT Hyderabad, Delhi Metro ink pact for autonomous mobility project

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have signed a agreement to jointly develop next-generation autonomous mobility and intelligent navigation solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding formalised on December 5 will bring together DMRC’s operational experience and TiHAN (Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation) IITH’s research ecosystem.

As part of the agreement, TiHAN–IITH and DMRC will jointly develop safe, smart and scalable mobility solutions aimed at transforming public transport networks and enhancing commuter experience.

Also Read Plea in Telangana HC challenges GHMC ward delimitation notification

The partnership will facilitate advanced research and pilot initiatives in driverless unmanned ground vehicles, robotics, intelligent transport systems, autonomous drones and navigation technologies designed for human-free operations, while also strengthening integrated systems focused on improving last-mile connectivity across metro ecosystems.

Backed by the Department of Science and Technology’s National Mission on Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), TiHAN–IITH brings strong expertise in autonomous navigation, cyber-physical systems and real-time data acquisition, backed by its state-of-the-art aerial and terrestrial testbed.

These capabilities are expected to play a key role in enabling DMRC to adopt next-generation smart mobility technologies, enhancing the efficiency, safety, accessibility and sustainability of metro operations across the country.

The MoU was formally signed by Hub Executive Officer, TiHAN–IITH, Dr Santhosh Reddy, and Advisor (R&D), DMRC, Shobhan Chaudhuri, in the presence of Managing Director, DMRC, Dr Vikas Kumar and others.