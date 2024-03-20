Illegal international call racket busted by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The city police here busted an international call racket that was being operated through through the Internet. Illegal incoming international VoIP calls were pumped into India from foreign countries using VoIP technology, said the police.

The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) gateway converts VoIP calls, which were in the data form, into voice form and also retrieves the number dialed by the caller at the other end in a foreign country and dials that destination’s number using one of the available telephones connected to the VoIP gateway.

The CLI (Calling Line Identification) on the receiver’s phone displays one of these telephone phone numbers whereas the caller (or call) is from outside India.

In other words, the accused terminated the incoming international VoIP calls into PSTN mode by using Indian local telephone numbers which are not permitted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. With this setup, the gang had established an illegal exchange which interfaces Internet-generated VoIP calls to the PSTN network.

“This process does not leave any trace of the original international number from where the call originated. By doing this, the accused are causing monetary loss to the Union government and also posing a security threat as the caller’s details are not recorded,” she said.

Such illegal rackets were busted at Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Balapur, Madhapur, Dilsukhnagar before also.