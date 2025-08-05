IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy monsoon rains, issues yellow alert till August 8

City is likely to witness thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2025 9:03 am IST
Rains in Hyderabad
Waterlogged road after rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy monsoon rains on August 5, 6, and 7.

The warning is valid for various districts of Telangana.

Yellow alert issued

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for various districts till August 8.

MS Teachers

Following the three days of very heavy monsoon rains, the state will continue to witness thunderstorms & lightning, squalls, etc., for another day, IMD Hyderabad forecast.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, also predicted severe storms in south and central Telangana.

For Hyderabad, he predicted scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Scattered heavy downpours are very likely during night-morning hours, he added.

Rains in Hyderabad
Waterlogged road after rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.
Rains in Hyderabad
Waterlogged road after rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.
Rains in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: People find their way through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Hyderabad, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

IMD forecasts heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department forecast moderate rains till August 8. Apart from rains, the city is likely to witness thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for the city until August 8.

Meanwhile, as per the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature in the state has dipped to as low as 30.7 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nagarkurnool.

Germanten Hospital

In Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

In view of IMD Hyderabad’s heavy monsoon rains warning, the temperatures are likely to decline further.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2025 9:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button