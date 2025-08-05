IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy monsoon rains, issues yellow alert till August 8

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy monsoon rains on August 5, 6, and 7.

The warning is valid for various districts of Telangana.

Yellow alert issued

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for various districts till August 8.

Following the three days of very heavy monsoon rains, the state will continue to witness thunderstorms & lightning, squalls, etc., for another day, IMD Hyderabad forecast.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, also predicted severe storms in south and central Telangana.

For Hyderabad, he predicted scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Scattered heavy downpours are very likely during night-morning hours, he added.

Today's FORECAST ⚠️⛈️



SEVERE STORMS WARNING FOR SOUTH, CENTRAL TG ⚠️



Another hot & humid day ahead



Scattered INTENSE STORMS expected in Central, West TG during afternoon – night



SEVERE STORMS ahead in South, Central, West TG during late evening – morning ⚠️⚠️



HYD :-… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 5, 2025

Waterlogged road after rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

IMD forecasts heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department forecast moderate rains till August 8. Apart from rains, the city is likely to witness thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for the city until August 8.

Meanwhile, as per the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature in the state has dipped to as low as 30.7 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nagarkurnool.

In Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

In view of IMD Hyderabad’s heavy monsoon rains warning, the temperatures are likely to decline further.