Hyderabad’s 1st ropeway to connect Golconda Fort, Qutub Shahi tombs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to get its first-ever ropeway service which will connect Golconda Fort and the Qutub Shahi Tombs.

It will also offer breathtaking views and ease traffic congestion.

2-km ropeway in Hyderabad

The ropeway will feature six-seater cable cars. The charges are likely to be Rs 100–200 per ride.

According to a report published in TOI, the 2-km aerial transport system will allow tourists to glide between the historic sites in just 5 to 10 minutes.

Currently, travelers take 15–20 minutes by road to commute between the two sites, especially during peak hours.

The ropeway’s two terminals which will be located near Golconda Fort’s entrance and the Qutub Shahi Tombs complex in Hyderabad can provide transportation to 5,000–8,000 daily visitors. During the weekends, the footfalls increase to over 10,000.

Support towers at Golconda Fort, Qutub Shahi Tombs

The project which will be constructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model will need tall support towers between two heritage sites.

Also Read Woman ends life in Hyderabad, cites desire to meet god in suicide note

Initially, the project will start its operation with two cable car which can be expanded later based on the response.