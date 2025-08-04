Woman ends life in Hyderabad, cites desire to meet god in suicide note 

Hyderabad: A woman in Hyderabad died by suicide after jumping from her fifth-floor apartment in Himayatnagar.

In a suicide note, the victim who is identified as 43-year-old Pooja Jain stating that she took the extreme step to “meet God through self-sacrifice.”

The incident occurred while her husband, Arun Kumar Jain, was away at work and she was alone at home.

Hyderabad woman’s mental state

Authorities recovered a handwritten note from the scene where Pooja expressed her intent to unite with the divine.

Investigators are examining her mental state and personal circumstances to determine what led to the drastic decision.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are underway.

Similar tragedy

Recently, another heartbreaking case took place earlier this year wherein a 36-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi died by suicide after being unable to participate in Navratri rituals due to menstruation.

Priyansha Soni who was reportedly distressed over missing the religious observances consumed poison at home.

Despite initial medical care, her condition deteriorated and she died. Her husband revealed she had been deeply upset after being barred from fasting and worship due to menstruation.