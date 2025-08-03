Woman uses dark web to threaten Hyderabad airport after failed relationship

She was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial remand.

Hyderabad: A woman has been arrested for sending hoax bomb threats to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) using the dark web.

The accused is identified as Rene Joshilda, a native of Chennai.

The RGIA police took Joshilda into custody after she was initially arrested by Ahmedabad police in June for similar offenses.

Following her transfer to Hyderabad, she was presented before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. She is facing charges in two separate FIRs registered at the RGIA police station in connection with the bomb threats.

Woman’s bomb threats to Hyderabad airport

On May 5, Hyderabad airport authorities received an email warning, “Don’t mess with Pakistan. Tell your govt—we have faithful Pakistan sleeper cells all over India. Your airport will be blasted for Operation Sindoor.” Following the threat, authorities conducted investigation.

In another email, the woman allegedly claimed that explosives had been planted at various locations within the airport premises. After receiving mail, security checks were conducted.

Revenge motive

During the investigation, it was found that the woman’s threats to Hyderabad airport were driven by personal vendetta.

After a failed relationship—where the man she wanted to marry chose someone else—she allegedly sent the threatening emails in his name to frame him and create legal trouble.

