US Consulate in Hyderabad offers comfort for visa applicants 

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has taken a step to improve the visa application experience for thousands of visitors.

In collaboration with the Telangana government, the consulate has unveiled a new consular waiting area designed to provide comfort and convenience to applicants and their families.

The newly inaugurated waiting area which is constructed by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIIIC) is located at the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

The facility offers a covered space equipped with seating arrangements, restrooms and refreshment stalls.

With a large number of applicants visiting the consulate daily, the upgrade ensures a more organized and comfortable environment.

The facility was officially launched by Telangana Minister for IT & Industries D Sridhar Babu and the US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson.

During the inauguration, Larson expressed her appreciation for the state government’s support in making the project a reality.