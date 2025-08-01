Actress’ father seeks Hyderabad police help for her mental health

Hyderabad: An actress’ father sought help from Hyderabad police for his daughter’s mental health. He approached Gachibowli police station.

Seeking urgent intervention, Sanghavar Ganesh, father of renowned Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh, cited his daughter’s deteriorating psychological condition.

Concerns over mental well-being

As per reports, in his formal complaint, Ganesh revealed that his daughter has been battling a severe mental disorder.

He mentioned that Kalpika had attempted suicide twice in the past and continues to struggle with depression and aggression.

Despite undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation center earlier, she stopped taking prescribed medications two years ago, he added.

Actress’ family requests Hyderabad police intervention

The distressed father urged authorities to assist in readmitting the actress to a mental health facility.

He expressed fears that her unstable mental state could endanger not only herself but also those around her.

It may be noted that recently, the actress has been involved in multiple controversies, including incidents at resorts and pubs in Hyderabad.

The Gachibowli police have registered the complaint and are currently verifying the details before taking necessary action.