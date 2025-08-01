Interfaith couple faces harassment at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road

Published: 1st August 2025 11:01 am IST
Hyderabad: In an incident that took place at Necklace Road in Hyderabad, an interfaith couple faced harassment.

The video of the incident shows that the couple faced objections over their relationship.

Following the incident which was captured on video has sparked outrage across social media. It raised concerns about moral policing in public spaces.

Video of couple at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road

The incident which occurred a few days ago shows a man confronting the couple.

In the video, he was heard questioning a woman wearing a burqa for being with a man from a different community.

The video of the couple at Necklace Road in Hyderabad went viral on social media and triggered criticism from netizens. They call the act as interference in the personal lives. 

Investigation begins

After the video gained attention, the Saifabad police stepped in and registered a case.

An investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

