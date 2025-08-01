Crocodile spotted in Musi River triggers panic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Once again a crocodile has been sighted along the Musi River bed in Hyderabad. It triggered panic among locals near Chaitanyapuri.

Following the sighting, people alerted authorities about the dangerous reptile.

Crocodile sighting near Kothapet

The crocodile was first spotted near a temple in Phanigiri Colony, Kothapet. Locals immediately informed the police who then reached out to forest officials.

Although, a team from the forest department arrived at the spot, it stated that capturing the reptile while it remained in the water would be difficult.

As a precaution measure, warning banners have been placed along the Musi River to alert people.

Previous crocodile incidents in Hyderabad’s Musi River

It is not the first time a crocodile has been sighted in the Musi River.

Earlier similar incident occurred near Asad Baba Nagar in Kishanbagh wherein a reptile was spotted.

Locals claimed that the reptile had been attacking goats that wandered too close to the riverbank.