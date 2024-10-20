Video: Locals spot crocodile in Musi river

Hyderabad: A crocodile was sighted in the Musi river near the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 20 causing alarm among residents.

According to reports from Deccan Chronicle, residents believe the crocodile has already eaten four stray dogs.

Locals in Hyderabad spots Crocodile near Musi River pic.twitter.com/DEusDBTCRJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 20, 2024

The Musi river where the crocodile was spotted near Salar Jung, flows to Dhobi Ghat where many individuals have established small washing facilities. So far, no injuries have been reported, and no officials have arrived at the scene to confirm whether the reptile is indeed a crocodile or to secure and transport it.

In a similar incident in 2022, a large crocodile was spotted on the Musi river bank in the Attapur area. The reptile was found basking on a boulder as several people gathered from afar to catch a glimpse of it. Then in 2020, residents of Puranapul spotted a crocodile on the Musi riverbed.