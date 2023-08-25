IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall in Telangana today, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that several districts of Telangana will experience rainfall today and has subsequently issued a yellow alert.

According to the weather department, districts such as Kumaram Bheem, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, and Bhuvanagiri are expected to witness thunderstorms and lightning today.

In case of Hyderabad, the IMD has forecasted that the city will witness light rainfall or drizzle in certain areas. Tomorrow, Hyderabad is expected to receive moderate rainfall or a thundershower, coupled with hazy weather during the morning hours.

As reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Kumuram Bheem district recorded the highest amount of rainfall yesterday, measuring 52.5 mm.

In Hyderabad, Musheerabad received the highest rainfall of 3 mm.

During the current monsoon season so far, Telangana has received a normal rainfall. The state’s average rainfall stands at 626.4 mm whereas the normal level is 526.3 mm. Notably, the most significant deviation of 47 percent was observed in Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla.

For Hyderabad, the cumulative rainfall received during the current monsoon season is 458 mm, compared to the average rainfall of 415.6 mm. In the city, the most noteworthy deviation of 32 percent was recorded in Charminar.