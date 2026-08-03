Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap to present ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’

New Delhi: Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap have turned presenters for short film “Bobby Beauty Parlour”.

Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, the film features Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti Kochar, among others. It will be released on Oh Short Flips YouTube channel on August 6.

The story revolves around childhood friends Eelu and Manu. On their final afternoon together, the pair finds themselves trapped inside a neighbourhood beauty parlour—drinking, napping, bickering, and desperately holding on to a time that is fast slipping away, as per the official logline.

“The most spectacular moments of life don’t scream, but remain a part of our character forever. It is such moments that make ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’ charming. The film got me remembering my own small hometown, my adolescent decisions and friends that I always carried with me,” Ali said in a statement.

The film is produced by Janhavi Asthana, Ranjan Singh, and Kashyap.

Kashyap, who started curating for the YouTube channel with “Incognito”, said “Bobby Beauty Parlour” is a “simple story, simply told.”

“(It’s) About friendship, aspirations and growing up. And the best part is the producer Janhavi is also the co-writer and shot the film. Director Shashwat is someone that started out with me whose growth has been so much and feels so personal,” he added.

Dwivedi said “Bobby Beauty Parlour” has been an amazing experience for him because of the people involved.

“I’m glad the film is releasing on YouTube. Given I’ve learnt so much of my filmmaking through the platform, it feels good to give something back for a change. It’s also tough to believe that two of my favourite filmmakers are presenting the film, both of whom have had a great impact on my life. I really hope it reaches a wide audience and people start missing their friends after watching it,” he added.