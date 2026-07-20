Mumbai: After personally meeting audiences across several cities, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is now set to bring his heartfelt theatre tour to Hyderabad to thank fans for the overwhelming success of Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Sharing the update on the film’s official Instagram page, he announced his visit in a video, saying, “Main aa raha hun Hyderabad kyun ki Hyderabad ne hame bahaut pyaar diya hai to the film Main Vaapas Aaunga. I want to come to the theatres and thank all of you, meet all of you and take your reactions for the film and also hope to eat some very good food. See you soon, see you at the cinemas.”

The director has been travelling across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Chandigarh, making surprise appearances inside theatres to interact with moviegoers and thank them for turning the film into one of the year’s biggest success stories.

Released on June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga opened to a modest box office response before emerging as a blockbuster through overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth. The film witnessed remarkable growth in its second weekend, with collections surging over its opening weekend and cementing its place among the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

While the dates for Imtiaz Ali’s Hyderabad theatre visits are yet to be announced, the film continues to enjoy a successful run in the city.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic period drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina, the film tells a poignant story of love, memory and longing across generations, complemented by a soulful soundtrack composed by A.R. Rahman.