In Gulf Chirajeevi’s Waltair Veeraiah versus Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy

Jeddah: After all, Sankranti is not just about mouth-watering delicious traditional Telugu food but also about having good entertainment with latest movies.

With Telugu movies and Sankranti both at hand, one must go to theatres and catch their favourite film to celebrate the festive occasion.

The Sankranti festival which is considered a box-office hit is turning into tight competition between two superstars of Tollywood Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna back home in India, the race is narrowing in overseas especially in Gulf countries.

The Telugu movies comes into third place following Malayalam and Tamil in cinema halls across the gulf region. The three days – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – perceived as show business days.

The cinema halls opt for Telugu movies based on demand only after Malayalam and Tamil.

This weekend ‘Waltair Veeraih’ by Chiranjeevi and Veera Simha Reddy of Nandamuri Balakrishna is being released. Both movies are produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Shruti Hasan as female lead.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan starrer ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ directed by Gopichand Malineni is now in cinema halls across the region.

“We impressed with the movie and the response is positive” said Khader Basha, a Dubai resident who watched the movie ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ at Star Cinema in Al Ghurair Mall in Dubai.

The fans of Balakrishna in Dubai booked two cinema screens on Wednesday for the pre-release event and watched the movie with passion, he told SIASAT.COM on Thursday.

The fans of Chiranjeevi thronged for the release of ‘Waltair Veeraih’ in Sharjah on Thursday, the movie is being released a day ahead in India.

After a long time, there is a lot of excitement among fans of megastar Chiranjeevi. His previous two films – Godfather and Acharya – didn’t do well at the box office.

The film, also starring ShrutiHaasan and Ravi Teja, hit screens for Sankranti.

The Telugu movie lovers are also enjoying two other new movies Vaarasudu and Tegimpu. Tamil-Telugu bilingual Varisu, titled, Vaarasudu in Telugu, is helmed by director Vamsi Paidipally. Tegimpu, which is the dubbed version of the Tamil movie Thunivu, under the direction of H.Vinoth, also received good response in theaters in the region, says movie lovers.

In Qatar, Oman and Kuwait a similar trend prevails, they added.