In photos: Diwali celebrations in Kashmir

Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Updated: 1st November 2024 4:19 pm IST
People decorate the premises of the temple with lights (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
People decorate the premises of the temple with lights (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A girl reignites a blown-out lamp (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A man captures the essence of Diwali on his phone after lighting a lamp (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A woman places an oil lamp in the setting (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Man lights an oil lamp during Diwali in Srinagar  (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A Hindu woman and child lighting a oil lamp as she celebrates Diwali in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Diwali Celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A Hindu boy poses with an oil lamp in his hand in front of the Clock tower at Lal Chowk Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A child plays with a sparkler during Diwali Festival in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A Hindu woman prepares oil lamps before lighting them to celebrate Diwali (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

