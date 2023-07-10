In Pics: Amarnath Yatra 2023

Anantnag: Pilgrims at Panchtarni base camp after the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended for third consecutive day due to bad weather, in Anantnag district, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Anantnag: Pilgrims stranded after the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended for third consecutive day due to bad weather, in Anantnag district, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) Jammu: Pilgrims wait to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Jammu, Sunday, July 9, 2023. The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended for third consecutive day due to bad weather. (PTI Photo) Jammu: Pilgrims wait in queues to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Jammu, Sunday, July 9, 2023. The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to bad weather conditions. (PTI Photo)