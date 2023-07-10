In Pics: Amarnath Yatra 2023

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 10th July 2023 11:28 am IST
Anantnag: Pilgrims at Panchtarni base camp after the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended for third consecutive day due to bad weather, in Anantnag district, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

