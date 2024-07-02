In pics: Floods in Assam

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 2nd July 2024 12:49 pm IST
Morigaon: Villagers use a boat to travel acros a flood affected area after heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Morigaon: Elephants graze at highlands of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary after a major part of the sanctuary submerged in flood water following heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Morigaon: Elephants graze at highlands of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary after a major part of the sanctuary submerged in flood water following heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Morigaon: A herder guides his herd of cattle at flood affected area following heavy rainfall, at Kuchiani in Morigaon district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Morigaon: Elephants being shifted to highlands of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary after a major part of the sanctuary submerged in flood water following heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Morigaon: Villagers use a boat to travel acros a flood affected area after heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

