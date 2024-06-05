In pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigns

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th June 2024 3:40 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tenders his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu to submit his resignation letter as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tenders his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Rashtrapati Bhavan after tendering his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th June 2024 3:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button