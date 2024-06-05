In pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigns

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu to submit his resignation letter as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tenders his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Rashtrapati Bhavan after tendering his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu as the 17th Lok Sabha comes to an end, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)