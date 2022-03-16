In Pics: Second part of Budget Session

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 16th March 2022 7:34 pm IST
In Pics: Second part of Budget Session
New Delhi: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button