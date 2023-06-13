In Pics: Tremor in Doda

Doda: An injured female employee following collapse of a ward at a hospital after a massive earthquake struck Chenab region, in Doda, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Dozens of government buildings, shopping complexes and offices got partially damaged after the tremor. (PTI Photo) Doda: A glimpse of a general ward at a hospital after a massive earthquake struck Chenab region, in Doda, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Dozens of government buildings, shopping complexes and offices got partially damaged after the tremor. (PTI Photo) Doda: A school student cries in panic after a massive earthquake struck Chenab region, in Doda, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Dozens of government buildings, shopping complexes and offices got partially damaged after the tremor. (PTI Photo) Doda: Damage at an office after a massive earthquake struck Chenab region, in Doda, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Dozens of government buildings, shopping complexes and offices got partially damaged after the tremor. (PTI Photo)