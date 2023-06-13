In Pics: Tremor in Doda

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2023 8:57 pm IST
Doda: An injured female employee following collapse of a ward at a hospital after a massive earthquake struck Chenab region, in Doda, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Dozens of government buildings, shopping complexes and offices got partially damaged after the tremor. (PTI Photo)

