Gachibowli’s food streets are always buzzing. Within a short stretch, you can find cafes, momo stalls, dessert counters and quick snack joints that attract students, tech professionals and night-time food explorers. Amid this lively stretch of eateries, one colourful juice corner has become a favourite hangout for Hyderabad’s young crowd and social media influencers.

The Juice Stall That Went Viral

This vibrant juice spot has gone viral on Instagram, with reels showing groups of friends enjoying drinks, music and the cheerful street vibe. What makes the place special is that it doesn’t feel like a typical juice stall. On many evenings, the atmosphere feels more like a small street celebration where people gather after work or college to relax and spend time together.

Bright Decor and a Lively Vibe

One of the first things visitors notice is the playful décor. The stall is decorated with fresh fruits, colourful quirky kettles, books, bright flags and glowing multi-coloured lights that instantly catch the eye. The cheerful setup, combined with music and the buzz of people chatting and laughing, creates a vibe that feels energetic, fun and welcoming.

Cricket Fever at the Juice Counter

The place also taps into the city’s love for cricket, often streaming live matches as customers gather to watch while sipping their drinks.

Adding a quirky touch, the owners placed a replica of the ICC World Cup trophy at the stall to “manifest” a win for the Indian team during the T20 World Cup. It has also become a popular photo spot for visitors.

With India vs New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final that will be played today on March 8 in Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, the vibrant juice counter is expected to turn into a lively mini fan zone filled with cheers and cricket conversations.

Refreshing Drinks and Sweet Treats

Along with its vibrant atmosphere, the stall offers a wide range of fresh fruit juices, thick milkshakes, kulfi, ice cream and falooda. The colourful drinks and chilled desserts add to the cheerful experience, making the place a refreshing stop on this busy food street.

With its bright décor, festive energy and refreshing menu, this viral juice spot shows how a simple street stall can turn into one of the most lively and attractive hangout corners in Gachibowli.

If you happen to be in the area, it might be worth stopping by and experiencing the vibe for yourself. You never know what new colourful decoration, festive touch or exciting addition the stall might have put up next to surprise its visitors.