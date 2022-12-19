‘India is my permanent home’, says Dalai Lama over Tawang clash

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama who has been living in exile in India since 1959 told reporters that there is no question of returning back to China.

The 14th Dalai Lama was forced to flee Tibet after the Chinese army attacked Tibetan nationals for resisting the Chinese government in 1959. China had declared Tibet to be a part of theirs which was vehemently declined by the Tibetians resulting in a blood bath.

#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama says, "…There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra – Pandit Nehru's choice, this place is my permanent residence…" pic.twitter.com/Wr6dGEPIIx — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

On Monday, during one of his interactions with reporters, Dalai Lama was asked to give his reaction to the recent clash between troops of the Chinese and Indian armies in Tawang on December 9.

“Things are improving in general in Europe, Africa and Asia… China too is becoming flexible. But there is no point in returning to China. I prefer India… best place,” he said.

He further added a smile, “Kangra-Pandit Nehru. This place is my permanent residence.”

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

This statement came in the backdrop of December 9 clash where People’s Liberation Army troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Giving a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained to the House about an incident and said, “On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner.

The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.”

He further said “the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides”, and clarified that “there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side”.

“Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations,” Singh said.