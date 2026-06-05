India may miss FIFA World Cup, but Nora Fatehi makes it to official album

Hyderabad: India may not have made it to the FIFA World Cup 2026, but the country still has a reason to look at the tournament’s official album with pride.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi has officially found a place on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album with the track “Siir Siir”, alongside Vegedream and Sanjoy. FIFA has confirmed the song as part of its 18 track album, which brings together artists from across continents, languages and genres for what it calls its biggest World Cup music project yet.

For Indian fans, this feels like a different kind of representation. The Indian football team may not be playing at the World Cup, with FIFA listing India among the teams eliminated from the qualification race, but Nora’s presence on the album gives desi fans a cultural connection to the world’s biggest football stage.

The album lineup is packed with global names including Shakira, Burna Boy, LISA, Anitta, Rema, Future, Tyla, The Rolling Stones, Shaggy and more. And in the middle of that massive international list sits “Siir Siir” by Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy.

While there is no official information yet on how much Nora was paid for the song, the bigger talking point right now is the platform itself. From Bollywood dance numbers to the FIFA World Cup album, Nora’s journey has once again placed her in a global spotlight.

So while Indian fans may not see the Blue Tigers on the pitch this World Cup, they will still hear a familiar name in the tournament’s official sound.