India votes against Israeli settlements in Palestine at the UN

At the United Nations resolution on November 9, India voted against the forced Israeli settlements in “Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan”. Seven countries, including the United States and Canada, opposed the resolution while 18 chose to abstain from voting.

Though 88 votes were in favour of the amendment, it could not garner the winning two-thirds majority, a government source told news agency PTI. “In the absence of all elements of our approach not being covered in the final text of the resolution, we abstained in the vote on its adoption,” the source added.

This development comes after India had abstained from voting on a UN resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.