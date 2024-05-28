Indian ambassador inspects Jeddah terminal facilities for Haj pilgrims

In a significant development, the ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan visited the Jeddah Haj Terminal and took stock of facilities set up for Indian Haj pilgrims amid Haj season 2024 (1445 AH)

During his visit on Monday, May 27, Ambassador Khan assessed the facilities set up for the reception of Indian pilgrims at the Terminal and the transfer services provided from the Terminal to Makkah.

In addition, the Ambassador also met the Indian Haj Pilgrims arriving at the Jeddah Haj Terminal getting first-hand feedback regarding the arrangements made for them.

This inspection done by the officials was part of the meticulous preparations made to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for Indian pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey of Haj.

Ambassador takes an inspection/ review tour of the arrangement for Indian Haj pilgrims at Jeddah Haj Terminal (27 May 2024)



Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan @SuhelAkhanIFS visited Jeddah Haj Terminal to review the arrangements for reception of Indian Haj… pic.twitter.com/Fe65wX3txJ — Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (@hajmission) May 28, 2024

Also Read UAE issues new Haj, Umrah rules

Last week, on May 26, for the first time Indian Hajis accessed High Speed Train directly from Jeddah Airport to Makkah. On this historical moment, Khan and CG Mohd Shahid escorted the Indian Hajis on the first such journey. The speed of the train is 300 km per hour.

History being scripted!

For the first time Indian Hajis will use High Speed Train directly frm Jeddah Airport to Makkah. On this historical moment, Amb. Dr Suhel Khan & CG Mohd Shahid escorted the Indian Hajis on first such journey on May 26. The speed of the Train is 300 KM/hrs. pic.twitter.com/Y2O9ttZi0C — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) May 26, 2024

Each year, Saudi Arabia hosts around 25 lakh to 30 lakh pilgrims from across the globe to visit Makkah and India sends the third largest contingent of Haj pilgrims in the world.