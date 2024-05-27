UAE issues new Haj, Umrah rules

Individuals, campaign organizers, and offices who misuse pilgrimage services may face fines of up to Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,31,625).

UAE issues new Haj, Umrah rules: Up to Rs 11 lakh fine for violations
Photo: ReasahAlharmain/X

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, May 27, issued new rules to the Haj and Umrah system.

The new rules aim to regulate organising the Islamic pilgrimage, including licensing procedures and fines for violations.

Taking to X, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) has announced a decision imposing fines of up to Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,31,625) for individuals, campaign organizers, and offices who misuse pilgrimage services.

The decision necessitates obtaining a license from the Awqaf before organising or advertising Haj or Umrah trips.

It also prohibits the collection or receipt of donations for the pilgrimage without a license.

