Indian couple unites in virtual nikah as groom’s boss in Turkiye denies leave

In a remarkable demonstration of modern technology and commitment, Adnan Muhammad, an Indian man residing in Turkiye, married his bride in Himachal Pradesh over a video call after being denied leave by his employer.

The virtual ‘nikah’ took place with the groom in Turkiye and the bride in Mandi, allowing the couple to unite despite geographical barriers.

Adnan, originally from Bilaspur, faced a dilemma when his workplace refused to grant him time off for the wedding. His family reported that the urgency of the situation was heightened by the ailing health of the bride’s grandfather, who insisted on a swift marriage.

Consequently, both families agreed to proceed with the wedding at the bride’s home.

On Sunday, a baraat travelled from Bilaspur to Mandi, setting the stage for the ceremony. The following day, Adnan connected with his bride and their families via video conferencing.

‘Qubool Hai’

A qazi officiated the ceremony, during which the couple exchanged vows by saying “qubool hai” three times, fulfilling the traditional requirements of their marriage.

The bride’s uncle, Akram Mohammad, expressed gratitude for the modern technology that enabled this unique union.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar event last year when Ashish Singha from Kotgarh in Shimla married virtually after his baraat was unable to reach due to flash floods and landslides.