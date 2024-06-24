Indian envoy visits Berighat Air Base to meet IAF contingent in Egypt

Cairo: The defence cooperation between India and Egypt continues to strengthen with the fourth joint exercise between the Air Forces of the two nations being held from June 21-26.

India’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ajit Gupte, visited Berighat Air Base to interact with the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Egypt stated, “India-Egypt defence cooperation continue to strengthen, with 4th joint exercises b/w IAF and EAF being held in Egypt from 21 to 26 June 2024. Amb @AjitVGupte visited Berighat Air Base to interact with IAF contingent. C 17, IL-78 and Rafales are participating in HOPEX with EAF.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections. El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s aspiration for joint work in the coming years to open new horizons for Cairo-Delhi ties.

Taking to X, El Sisi wrote, “I extend my sincere congratulations to Mr Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the occasion of the Indian people’s renewed confidence in their leadership for a new term. Wishing the Indian Prime Minister success and the friendly people of India further development and prosperity.”

In response, PM Modi on X wrote, “Grateful for your warm words President @AlsisiOfficial. Sustained engagement between India and Egypt has provided a new momentum to our ties. I look forward to working with you to attain unprecedented heights in the years to come.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily — the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of his Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

Notably, India and Egypt share close political understanding based on a long history of contacts and cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues. The joint announcement regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations at the Ambassador level was made on 18 August 1947.

The two nations have cooperated closely in multilateral fora and were the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement. India and Egypt marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022.