India accuses Pakistan of using civilian flights as cover

New Delhi: Indian armed forces responded proportionately and adequately to Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian installations last night, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday, May 9. Army officials also accused Pakistan of using civilian flights as ‘cover’.

The foreign secretary was addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target our military installations on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

She said Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek last night to target Indian military installations, and the drones were shot down by the Indian military.

In his remarks, Misri said the Pakistani side targeted places of worship with a particular design, and it is a new low even for that country.

Pakistan using civilian flights as cover

The armed forces also alleged that the neighbouring nation was using civilian flights as ‘cover’, and it didn’t even close the civilian airspace despite launching an attack on India.

“Pakistan’s irresponsible behaviour has again come to the fore. It did not close its civil airspace despite launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7 May at 8:30 hours in the evening,” wing commander Vyomika Singh told the press during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan is using a civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response,” she said.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi also held up a printout of the screenshot of flight-tracking data from the time of the drone attack.

She said that the airspace on the Indian side was absolutely devoid of civil air traffic due to our declared closure. However, civil airlines kept flying on the air route between Karachi and Lahore.

“Indian Air Force demonstrated considerable restraint in its response, thus ensuring the safety of international civil carriers,” said Vyomika Singh.

She also informed that the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure, and one Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was also directed towards Bhatinda military station, but that was foiled.

Responding to Pakistan’s brazen attack, India launched armed drones at four air defence sites, and one drone also destroyed an AD (air defence) radar system there.

Sharing details about last night’s provocation by Pakistan, the officers said that more than 300-400 drones were directed across the border at about 36 locations, but all of them were successfully negated and neutralised by the forces.

(With inputs from agencies)