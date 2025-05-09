List of countries that issued travel warnings amid India-Pakistan tension

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, list of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have issued travel warning.

The travel directives come after India’s Operation Sindoor which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In its travel warning, the US advised its citizens not to travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It also asked citizens to avoid travel to areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control.

The U.S. Department of State also issued a “Reconsider Travel” advisory for Pakistan generally. It mentioned, “We advise U.S. citizens to depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so, or to shelter in place.”

Following is the list of countries that issued travel warnings for Jammu and Kashmir in India and many areas of Pakistan:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

China

Singapore

Netherlands

Sweden

India-Pak conflict affects 11 pc of daily domestic air traffic

As tensions flare up between India and Pakistan, at least 11 percent of the daily domestic air traffic has been affected following the shutdown of several airports in the country, data showed on Friday.

According to industry data, the average daily domestic flights dropped from 3,265 in April to 2,907 (as of May 8).

Nearly 670 airline routes will be affected over May 9–10. This includes 334 incoming and 336 outgoing flights across the 24 airports that have been shut, according to FlightRadar24 data.

Airports in Srinagar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, and Leh account for the most affected routes. Other impacted airports include Patiala, Bhuntar, Pathankot, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Mundra, Keshod, and Rajkot.