Hyderabad airport issues passenger advisory amid Indo-Pak tensions

BCAS has made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2025 1:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport, which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), has issued a passenger advisory.

The advisory comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Passenger advisory by Hyderabad airport

In the advisory that was issued on the X handle of the airport, it is mentioned that passengers may expect longer airport security wait times due to heightened security.

The passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport early and plan their commute accordingly.

Meanwhile, around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed.

Enhanced security measures in place at airports

Enhanced security measures have been put in place at airports and some flights have been impacted due to airspace curbs, officials said on Friday.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security.

In view of the security measures, the Hyderabad airport issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive early.

Defence minister reviews ‘Operation Sindoor’

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting at the Defence Ministry to review ‘Operation Sindoor’ and assess the current security situation along the border with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, and Defence Secretary R.K. Singh.

During the meeting, the Defence Minister was briefed on the progress of ‘Operation Sindoor’—a major military operation launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

