Karachi Bakery says ‘brand founded in Hyderabad, our name is part of history’

Hyderabad: Amid the India-Pakistan conflict, Karachi Bakery clarified that the brand was founded in Hyderabad and that the name is part of its history.

On its Instagram handle, the bakery wrote, “We are proudly Indian. Karachi Bakery is a 100% Indian brand, founded in Hyderabad, India, in 1953. Our name is a part of our history, not our nationality. Please support us for who we are—an Indian brand serving India with love.”

Speaking to PTI, the bakery’s owners, Rajesh and Harish Ramnani, clarified that Karachi Bakery’s name is rooted not in ideology but in Partition-era legacy. “Our grandfather, Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India (from Pakistan) during Partition, named the bakery after his hometown. We are proud Indians. We’ve been baking in this country since 1953,” they said.

“We request Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the DGP, and the Police Commissioner to support us in preventing any change to the name,” urged the Karachi Bakery owners.

Recently, the bakery in Vishakhapatnam has been targeted amid India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Protests were also held in Hyderabad against Karachi Bakery.

The protestors have demanded that the bakery change its name as Karachi is a major city in Pakistan.

Why is Karachi Bakery targeted now?

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 Indian tourists, has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

In response, an activist group launched protests outside Karachi Bakery in Visakhapatnam. They argue that businesses in India should not bear names linked to Pakistani cities.

Protesters carried slogans like “Remove Karachi’s Name, Respect India” and waved Indian flags.

Members of the Jan Jagarana Samiti held a protest outside Karachi Bakery in Venkajipalem, Visakhapatnam. They objected to the use of the name 'Karachi', a city in Pakistan, and demanded that the bakery change its name immediately.



India strikes 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK

On Wednesday, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’, two weeks after the massacre of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

In response, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, early Wednesday, termed the Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province as an “act of war” and said his country has every right to give a “befitting reply.”

In view of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Karachi Bakery issued a clarification that it was founded in Hyderabad and that its name is part of its history.

