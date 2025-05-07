Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad displays national flag amid Indo-Pak tensions

Hyderabad: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several Karachi Bakery outlets, including the one in Begumpet, Moazzam Jahi Market, displayed the Indian national flag above their signboards on Wednesday, May 7.

Videos circulating on social media show the bakery in Begumpet displaying the national flag near its signboard, with police stationed nearby to prevent any potential incidents.

Indian Flags to Karachi Bakery at Begumpet …. pic.twitter.com/2qcb9bSPM6 — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) May 7, 2025

Earlier, Karachi Bakery in Visakhapatnam was targeted. Activist groups have demanded a name change, citing that ‘Karachi’ is a prominent city in Pakistan. They argue that businesses in India should not bear names linked to Pakistani cities.

Protesters carried slogans like “Remove Karachi’s Name, Respect India” and waved Indian flags.

This is not the first time the bakery has faced public scrutiny over its name. Similar backlash occurred during the 2019 Pulwama attack, when the brand drew criticism for its association with the name ‘Karachi’.

About Karachi Bakery

Karachi Bakery, a well-known eatery in Hyderabad, has been serving its iconic fruit and Osmania biscuits for over six decades. It was founded in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated from Karachi to Hyderabad during the 1947 partition of India. He named the bakery in memory of the city he once called home.



