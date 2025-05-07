Video: Karachi Bakery targeted in Vishakhapatnam amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Karachi Bakery, a popular eatery in Visakhapatnam, has been targeted amid India-Pakistan tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Activist groups are demanding that the bakery change its name as Karachi is a major city in Pakistan.

Why is Karachi Bakery targeted now?

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 Indian tourists, has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Also Read Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy reviews security post Operation Sindoor

In response, activist group launched protests outside Karachi Bakery in Visakhapatnam. They argue that businesses in India should not bear names linked to Pakistani cities.

Members of the Jan Jagarana Samiti held a protest outside Karachi Bakery in Venkajipalem, Visakhapatnam. They objected to the use of the name 'Karachi', a city in Pakistan, and demanded that the bakery change its name immediately.



They also urged the central government to file… pic.twitter.com/Iv5JtTIzSO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2025

Protesters carried slogans like “Remove Karachi’s Name, Respect India” and waved Indian flags.

India strikes 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK

Meanwhile, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’ two weeks after the massacre of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

In response, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif early Wednesday termed the Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province as an “act of war” and said his country has every right to give a “befitting reply.”

In view of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, demands to rename Karachi Bakery have intensified.