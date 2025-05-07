Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy to review security post Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy called an emergency meeting at Hyderabad’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to assess security measures following Operation Sindoor.

The high-level review focused on safeguarding critical government, defense, and strategic installations across the state.

Enhanced security measures across Telangana

The Telangana CM directed officials to implement war-footing vigilance in Hyderabad and all rural/urban areas.

The state pledged full cooperation with national armed forces to fortify key locations.

Citizens were urged to stay alert but assured of coordinated Centre-State safety efforts.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan

Hyderabad air raid mock drill under operation Abhyaas

Simultaneously, Hyderabad will conduct mock air raid drills on Wednesday to test emergency response systems.

Sirens will sound at 4 pm across four locations viz., Secunderabad, Golkonda Cantonment, Kanchan Bagh and Nacharam.

The exercise, part of ‘Operation Abhyaas’, includes Hyderabad among 244 vulnerable districts nationwide.

Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar emphasized its role in strengthening civil defense against potential aerial threats.

Authorities seek public cooperation during drills.