Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has welcomed the strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

Owaisi took to ‘X’ to welcome the action by the defence forces and called for teaching a lesson to Pakistan.

“I welcome the targeted strikes by our defence forces on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state should be taught a lesson so that there is no other Pahalgam. Pakistan’s terror infrastructure should be destroyed,” wrote Owaisi.

मैं हमारी रक्षा सेनाओं द्वारा पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादी ठिकानों पर किए गए लक्षित हमलों का स्वागत करता हूँ। पाकिस्तानी डीप स्टेट को ऐसी सख्त सीख दी जानी चाहिए कि फिर कभी दूसरा पहलगाम न हो। पाकिस्तान के आतंक ढांचे को पूरी तरह नष्ट कर देना चाहिए। जय हिन्द! #OperationSindoor — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 7, 2025

The Hyderabad MP ended his post with the ‘Jai Hind’ slogan.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy hailed ‘Operation Sindoor’ with the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Har Har Mahadev, Jai Hind’.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has also welcomed the strikes against Pakistan. “Operation Sindoor – precise, ruthless, & unforgiving. When India strikes, it’s swift and sure. Our forces hit where it hurts. Pahalgam martyrs avenged. Mess with India, pay the price. Proud of our bravehearts! Mera Bharat Mahaan Jai Hind!” posted the BJP leader.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted ‘Jai Hind’ on his ‘X’ account to hail the ‘Operation Sindoor’.

‘Zero tolerance for terrorism. Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” wrote Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also hailed Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. “The Indian Defence Forces have launched Operation Sindoor in a decisive response to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack. During such times, such inevitable actions reflect the nation’s unwavering strength in safeguarding its sovereignty and protecting its citizens. All of us stand by you. Jai Hind,” wrote Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader R.S. Praveen Kumar congratulated the defence forces for destroying terror sites in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“Hearty Congratulations to the Indian Defence Forces for destroying terror sites in Pak Occupied Kashmir in the early hours today. Nation first, everything else later. Jai Hind,” wrote Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer.