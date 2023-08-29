Indian naval ships to visit New Zealand on August 31

Published: 29th August 2023
Photo: Representational Image

Two Indian naval ships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, are scheduled to visit New Zealand on August 31. The ships, which will be on a goodwill visit, will be hosted until September 3, 2023.

Describing the ship visits as a momentous occasion, Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan stated that they will further strengthen the India-New Zealand partnership.

While INS Sahyadri is visiting Wellington, INS Kolkata will visit Auckland. Both visits are scheduled for Wednesday.

Over the past year, engagement between India and New Zealand has been enhanced across various sectors, including politics, business, defense, and security.

The visit of Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to New Zealand in October 2022 was followed by the visit of New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to India in February 2023.

On the sidelines of the FIPIC III Summit, the Prime Ministers of both countries met in Port Moresby. Defense Ministers of both countries also met in Bangkok in November 2022.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of India and Captain Sharad Sinsunwal, commanding officer of INS Kolkata invited many persons including Siasat’s Mujeeb Syed to a reception on September 2, 2023.

