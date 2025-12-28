India’s impact was visible everywhere in 2025: PM Modi

Modi also said that India has taken a giant leap in the field of science and space.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th December 2025 3:12 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of an ammonia-urea plant in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of an ammonia-urea plant in Assam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 2025 was a year of proud milestones for India in the field of national security, sports and scientific innovation, with the country’s impact visible everywhere.

Advertisement

Addressing his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Modi also spoke about Operation Sindoor under which Indian armed forces destroyed terror infrastructure and security bases in Pakistan.

“2025 was a year of proud milestones for India. Whether in national security, sports, scientific innovation or on the world’s biggest platforms, India’s impact was visible everywhere,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The prime minister also noted that 2025 has truly been a memorable year for sports with the men’s cricket team clinching the ICC Champions Trophy and the women’s cricket team winning the World Cup for the first time.

Besides, India’s daughters scripted history by winning the Women’s Blind T20 World Cup.

The tricolour flew high with pride after a dominant victory in the Asia Cup T20 and para-athletes brought home a haul of medals at the World Championships, he said.

Memory Khan Seminar

Modi also said that India has taken a giant leap in the field of science and space, and Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th December 2025 3:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button