Hyderabad: TV ads have always been more than just commercials in India. When movie stars step into the ad world, brands transform into blockbusters. Their star power, charisma, and screen presence often push brands to an entirely new level, turning simple products into household names. From Shah Rukh Khan’s charm in luxury brands to Ranveer Singh’s infectious energy for youth campaigns, Bollywood has always been the beating heart of Indian advertising.

And now, the biggest crossover between cinema and advertising is here.

Atlee Directs Rs. 150 Crore Ad

Yes, you read that right, the director of Jawan, Atlee, is helming a mega ad for Ching’s Desi Chinese featuring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela. The project, reportedly worth a staggering Rs. 150 crore, is being described as one of the most expensive ad campaigns ever made in India.

The campaign, titled Agent Ching Attacks, brings back Ranveer Singh as the quirky and heroic Captain Ching, a character fans already love. This time, the action is bigger, the visuals grander, and the vibe pure Atlee-style packed with energy, humor, and cinematic flair.

A Cinematic Spectacle, Not Just an Ad

According to reports, the ad will feature massive sets, detailed VFX, and multiple shooting locations, much like a full-fledged feature film. According to reports, the Rs. 150 crore budget surpasses even the budgest of recent Bollywood blockbusters such as Chhaava (Rs. 130 crore) and Raid 2 (Rs. 120 crore).

This marks Atlee’s first-ever commercial project after the record-breaking success of Jawan. With his signature fast-paced direction, he aims to blend storytelling and brand creativity in a way Indian advertising has rarely seen before.

The trio of Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela promises an explosive on-screen chemistry. Bobby Deol, riding high after his web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, and Sreeleela, one of South India’s fastest-rising stars, add a perfect mix of class and freshness.