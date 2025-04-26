Bengaluru IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad for medical emergency

As soon as the plane landed, the passenger was rushed to Apollo Hospital at the airport. Despite swift medical attention, the passenger tragically passed away en route to the hospital.

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight travelling from Varanasi to Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

Shortly after takeoff, a passenger aboard the flight became seriously ill. The cabin crew promptly informed the pilot about the passenger’s condition.

In response, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Shamshabad Airport for an emergency landing.

Airport staff were pre-alerted about the situation and had an ambulance ready on standby.

As soon as the plane landed, the passenger was rushed to Apollo Hospital at the airport. Despite swift medical attention, the passenger reportedly passed away en route to the hospital.

The exact cause of the passenger’s illness and full details about the individual are yet to be confirmed.

