Kuwait NRI, 4 others booked for human trafficking at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police have registered a criminal case against five individuals, including an Indian national residing in Kuwait, on charges of human trafficking.

The accused allegedly lured people with promises of jobs in Middle Eastern countries, facilitating their travel without proper documentation.

The case surfaced when Khadeerun Shaik, a resident of Kadapa, was detained during an immigration check at RGIA.

Officials discovered that her Indian passport had been tampered with and noted she was travelling on an ECR (Emigration Check Required) passport, which mandates additional scrutiny for certain categories of workers heading abroad.

Upon questioning, Shaik revealed that five agents from Kadapa and Vijayawada districts had assisted her by arranging a forged Kuwaiti visa.

Following a complaint from immigration authorities, RGIA police registered a case against the five suspects, launching an investigation into the alleged human trafficking operation.