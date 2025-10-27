IndiGo resumes Kolkata-Guangzhou direct flights

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said it is the first Indian carrier to resume daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, a major commercial hub.

An image of an IndiGo Flight used for representational purpose
Representational Image

New Delhi: IndiGo on Monday said it has restarted flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, marking the resumption of direct air services between India and China after a gap of more than five years.

The first flight, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, took off from Kolkata at around 10 pm (IST) on Sunday and the return flight landed at about 7.50 am (IST).

It will be a daily service between the two cities.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said it is the first Indian carrier to resume daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, a major commercial hub.

“… it opens doors for Chinese travellers and investors to explore the rich culture and growing markets of India.

“This strategic move will enhance bilateral ties, support MSMEs, and boost tourism, education, and healthcare in both countries,” he said in a release.

Expanding its China services, the airline will start operating flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from November 10.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services. The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, it was decided to resume the direct flights between the two countries.

