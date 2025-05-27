Indiramma housing beneficiaries thank Telangana government

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday interacted with beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme through a video conference from the State Secretariat.

Beneficiaries from different districts, including Khammam, Kodangal, and Nirmal, expressed their gratitude and said that the Rs.4 lakh assistance under the scheme had helped them start building permanent houses. Many said they were earlier living in huts or rented homes and invited the Minister and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend their housewarming ceremonies.

The Minister said construction of Indiramma houses is progressing despite financial issues inherited from the previous government. He assured that funds are being released every Monday and credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

So far, Rs.68.08 crore has been released, including:

Rs.56.82 crore for 5,682 houses up to the basement stage

Rs.2 crore for wall construction

Rs.9.94 crore for houses that have reached the slab level

A total of 47,335 houses have been sanctioned under the pilot phase. Thousands of these houses are under construction in 250 mandals across Telangana.

The Minister said beneficiaries are allowed to build houses according to their plot size, ranging from 400 to 600 square feet. He directed engineers to assist families during the rainy season to ensure timely completion of homes.