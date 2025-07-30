Influencers in UAE must now obtain ‘advertiser permit’

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Media Council on Wednesday, July 30, announced the launch of the ‘Advertiser Permit’ for individuals who publish promotional content on social media platforms.

The permit will be required regardless of whether the promotional content is paid or unpaid.

It will be issued free of charge for the first three years and will officially come into effect in three months.

This initiative aims to develop a flexible regulatory environment that keeps pace with the rapid transformations in the media industry. It reflects the Council’s vision to enhance content quality, boost the sector’s attractiveness for investment, and attract creative talent by establishing clear mechanisms to govern advertising activities.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, secretary general of the UAE Media Council, said: “We are committed to supporting the content economy as a vital component of the future economy and a key driver of growth in the digital era, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

سيُمنح "تصريح مُعلِن" مجاناً خلال السنوات الثلاث الأولى، وسيدخل حيّز التنفيذ بعد ثلاثة أشهر، بما يمنح صُنّاع المحتوى الوقت الكافي لتوفيق أوضاعهم والحصول على التصاريح اللازمة، بما يضمن الامتثال للمعايير المعتمدة. ويُعد التصريح إلزامياً لجميع الأفراد العاملين في قطاع الإعلانات… pic.twitter.com/IcKubkhcnG — مجلس الإمارات للإعلام (@uaemediacouncil) July 30, 2025

“We believe creative talent is the cornerstone of this rapidly growing sector, both locally and globally.

“That’s why we are focused on updating legislation and launching strategic initiatives that foster an enabling environment for individuals and companies, while strengthening the sector’s contribution to the national economy in alignment with the UAE’s future vision and ambitions.”

Objectives of ‘Advertiser Permit’

Regulate and develop advertising content economy

Enhance competitiveness of digital advertising sector

Encourage individual and institutional investment and attract content creators to the country

Protect the public from misleading or non-compliant advertisements.

Conditions and requirements for ‘Advertiser Permit’

A permit is mandatory to publish advertising content on social media

Minimum age requirement is 18 (with possible exceptions for certain age groups based on terms and conditions)

Applicants must obtain a trade license in electronic media from the relevant authorities (for citizens and residents)

For those under 18: the activity license must be issued under the name of a legal guardian

Visitors may obtain a “advertiser” permit through a licensed agency in the UAE

Applications for the permit can be submitted through the website.

Exemptions from obtaining a permit

An individual promoting their own product or service or a company they personally own through their personal account.