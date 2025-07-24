After Kerala women’s deaths, new support platform for Indian expats in UAE

Sharjah: In a move to support expatriate families, the Indian Association Sharjah (IAS) has announced the launch of a Family Dispute Redressal Committee, which will begin sessions on August 2.

The initiative, unveiled on Thursday, July 24, is a response to recent tragic incidents involving Indian women in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In one case, Vipanchika Maniyan, a 32-year-old mother, reportedly took her own life after killing her 16-month-old daughter, Vaibhavi, in Sharjah. Just weeks later, Athulya Sekhar, who had recently turned 30 and started a new job, was found dead in her accommodation.

Also Read Indian expat woman found dead in Sharjah on 30th birthday

In both cases, the victims’ families alleged long-standing domestic violence and filed complaints against the husbands. The incidents have underscored the urgent need for early intervention and robust support systems for distressed expatriate families.

The move follows a meeting at the IAS office in Sharjah, where association representatives engaged with officials from the Sharjah Police’s Community Preventive and Protection Department.

Indian Association Sharjah members and Sharjah Police officials pose together after a meeting to launch the Family Dispute Redressal Committee, set to begin operations on August 2, 2025. Photo: IAS

The newly formed committee will provide a confidential space for Indian expatriates to address marital and family-related conflicts through counselling and guidance. It aims to deliver timely, culturally sensitive support in order to prevent further tragedies within the community.

Weekly sessions will be conducted every Saturday at the IAS office, led by experienced community leaders and qualified counsellors. Cases that cannot be resolved through the committee will be referred to the Indian Consulate in Dubai, which also provides free psychological counselling for marital and family disputes.

Through this initiative, the Indian Association Sharjah seeks to foster a safer, more supportive environment for Indian expatriates facing domestic challenges in the UAE.