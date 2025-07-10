Indian woman in Sharjah kills daughter, commits suicide: Reports

Al Buhairah Police Station has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2025 11:54 pm IST
The image of a Sharjah Police patrol vehicle with flashing lights parked at night, surrounded by other cars under streetlights.
Sharjah Police patrol area at night. Photo: Sharjah Police/Instagram

Sharjah: In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old Indian woman allegedly killed her one-year-and-five-month-old daughter before taking her own life in a flat in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Tuesday afternoon, July 8.

The deceased have been identified as Vipanchika Maniyan Pillai and her daughter Vaibhavi, both from Keralapuram, Kollam district, Kerala, India.

As per multiple media reports, preliminary findings suggest the infant was hanged, followed by the mother’s death by similar means. Medical personnel observed marks around the woman’s neck consistent with asphyxiation. Forensic evidence is said to indicate her involvement in the child’s death.

Vipanchika was working in the human resources department of a private firm in Dubai. Her husband, Nitheesh, an engineer, is employed by another company in the emirate. The couple had reportedly been living apart for several months due to marital conflict.

She had been under emotional strain and expressed fear over an impending legal separation. A formal notice regarding the dissolution of the marriage reportedly reached her the previous day.

Authorities were alerted shortly after the incident. The bodies were transferred to a medical facility around 2 pm UAE time before being moved to the forensic department for examination.

Separately, on the morning of May 1, a Kuwait-based Indian couple from Kerala was found stabbed to death in their apartment in Abbasiya.

