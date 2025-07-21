Indian expat woman found dead in Sharjah on 30th birthday

An Indian expat woman from Kerala, Athulya Sekhar, was found dead in her Sharjah apartment on Sunday morning, July 19. The incident occurred on her 30th birthday and the day she was set to begin her first job at a nearby mall.

She had been living in the UAE for the past two years and had celebrated her birthday just hours earlier with her sister, according to Khaleej Times.

Athulya’s family, based in Kollam, has lodged a police complaint in India, accusing her husband, Satheesh Shankar, of long-term domestic violence and dowry harassment.

Also Read Indian professionals in UAE earn three times more than peers back home

As reported by multiple Indian and UAE media outlets, Satheesh has been charged under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including abetment of suicide, assault with a dangerous weapon, wrongful confinement, and cruelty by husband or relatives. He also faces charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The family claims they handed over video evidence to both Indian and UAE authorities.

Several media platforms report that the footage depicts Athulya injured and emotionally distressed as her husband appears to attack her—reportedly raising a chair in one clip. Gulf Today reported that Athulya had sent similar clips to her sister just a day before her death, showing injuries and pleading for help.

Satheesh lifting a chair overhead. Photo: X

Athulya’s mother told reporters that her daughter was physically assaulted in the hours leading up to her death, claiming that Satheesh strangled and kicked her, and struck her with a steel plate. Although the family had provided 43 sovereigns of gold and a motorbike at the time of marriage in 2014, they say the abuse continued for years.

Social worker Abdullah Kamampalam, who is assisting the family, confirmed that police in India have initiated a nationwide alert to track his whereabouts. The final forensic report is awaited.

In separate statements to Khaleej Times and Gulf News, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said it is working with local officials. “We are extending all possible help,” a spokesperson said.

Satheesh, employed as a site engineer in Dubai, has reportedly been terminated from his position after his employer reviewed the allegations and related video footage. A company representative told Gulf News that there is a strict no-tolerance policy for abuse.

Athulya is survived by her 10-year-old daughter, who lives in Kerala with her grandparents. Her father, a former Gulf expat, now works as an autorickshaw driver in Kollam.

Efforts are underway to repatriate her body. The family has urged Indian and UAE authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation into her death.

This tragic case comes just days after another suspected suicide involving an Indian woman from Kollam in Sharjah. In that incident, a 31-year-old mother allegedly took her own life along with that of her toddler daughter.